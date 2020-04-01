Jon Weeks donates meals to Houston Emergency Center employees and Houston Fire Stations

Houston Texans long snapper Jon Weeks and his family donated meals to Houston area Emergency Center employees and Houston Fire Stations on Tuesday from Whataburger. Weeks is helping emergency personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic as they continue to assist the public.

The Texans long snapper sent a message along with the lunches saying,

"First and foremost, thank you. Thank you for everything that you guys are doing. Thank you for being there on the front lines making the ultimate sacrifice to protect us make sure that we're safe. We can't thank you enough. We appreciate everything that you guys are doing. We hope that you guys can enjoy lunch on the Weeks family today. Again, thank you so much for everything." Jon Weeks

Weeks and his wife Amanda are active throughout the Houston community and also host a shopping spree with Child Advocates which will be entering the ninth year this upcoming holiday season.

Joining the Texans in 2008, Weeks is currently the longest-tenured player on the roster. Weeks holds the franchise record for consecutive games played at 160 and he signed a one year deal when the new league year opened to return to the Texans.

