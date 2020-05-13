Jonathan Greenard signs rookie deal with the Texans

The Houston Texans continue to move forward signing their rookie class and now they have agreed to terms with third-round selection, outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard.

Greenard's agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the news to NFL Network's Adam Schefter of the agreement in place between the two sides.

Expected to help at the SAM linebacker position, Greenard was a much-needed addition to their edge depth for the 2020 season from a youth standpoint.

Greenard started his collegiate career with Louisville where he played from 2015-2018. He missed all of the 2018 season due to a wrist injury he suffered on the first defensive series of the season.

In 2017, Greenard appeared in 13 games (five starts) and led the Cardinals with 15.5 tackles for loss and seven quarterback sacks.

In 2019, Greenard was a graduate transfer to Florida where he appeared in 12 games leading the SEC with 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. He also had 52 total tackles, three forced fumbles, four pass breakups.

Greenard was selected to the First-Team All-SEC selection by the coaches and Associated Press. He also participated in the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

