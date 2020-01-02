Jordan Akins and Four Other Texans Questionable for The Wild Card Round

The Houston Texans are calling tight end Jordan Akins a game-time decision due to a hamstring injury he suffered this week during practice. Akins was added to the injury report on Thursday leaving his availability for the game in doubt.

Also questionable for the game for the Texans are

Wide receiver Will Fuller (groin)

(groin) Cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring)

(hamstring) Cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring)

(hamstring) Safety Jahleel Addae (achilles)

Edge rusher Jacob Martin is a full go vs the Bills. He has missed the past two games with a knee injury. He injured his knee late in the 4th quarter versus the Tennessee Titans in week 15.

Also, starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle), wide receiver Kenny Stills (knee), and defensive end J.J. Watt (shoulder) are ready to go for the game against the Bills.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here