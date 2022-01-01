Sharp-Dressed Man: Britt Returns For Texans

HOUSTON – Justin Britt couldn't resist the urge to sport the custom-fit wardrobe picked out for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, even though he was in quarantine.

The Houston Texans' gritty veteran center posted an Instagram video walking out the door for a moment wearing his sharp threads before returning inside in disappointment.

Now he's back on the catwalk.

Britt has been activated from the COVID-19/reserve list and is set to return Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I felt pretty good this week," Britt said. "The first day getting my lungs back was a little gruesome, but I feel fine, fresh, ready to go. I did not have a lot of fun in quarantine and having to stay home."

What about playing dress up for his phone?

"That outfit was custom, so I had to wear it," Britt said. "If I didn’t wear it at home, I was going to wear it to this game and it just didn’t feel right wearing it this game. Just went ahead and wore it and we will draw something up for this weekend.”

The Texans managed to pull off a 41-29 upset over the Chargers by rushing for a season-high 189 yards behind a revamped offensive line. Veteran running back Rex Burkhead tallied a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans started Geron Christian at left tackle, Cole Toner at left guard, rookie Jimmy Morrissey at center, Max Scharping at right guard and Charlie Heck at right tackle. Britt, left tackle Tytus Howard, left guard Lane Taylor and right guard Justin McCray were on the COVID-19 list. Howard is still on it.

"I feel like Jimmy and Cole and Max and everyone who stepped in did a wonderful job and played a very physical game and kind of made a name for themselves," Britt said. "I was sitting in here with Justin Reid talking about how at the beginning of the year a bunch of guys got a lot of valuable reps who haven’t played a lot of football and last week was another scenario like that where Cole, who hasn’t gotten a lot of playing time this year, got a chance to get in there and do his thing and play football.

"Jimmy, who has kind of commanded the thing whenever I’ve been out, got in there and did another exceptional job. It was fun to see Rex stay hot and get loose. The guys up front last week did a tremendous job and were super physical, so the bar is set high for us coming back and we look to kind of picking up where they left off.”

The Texans-Chargers game wasn't postponed, despite the NFL shifting three games the previous week.

“I don’t want to get deep into that because that’s kind of above my pay grade,” Britt said. "As much as I would’ve loved to play in this last game — and for them to postpone it for me to get a chance to I feel like everyone who stepped in did a wonderful job and played a very physical game.”

The Texans' offensive line faces a difficult assignment this week in blocking 49ers Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa.

“They are very talented," said Britt, who was previously with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. "I’m used to playing them twice a year, so they continue to somehow get these players that play super hard and are technically sound and they are coached really well. It’s going to be a very physical game."