Britt Hurt, So Texans Sign New Center from Raiders

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have bolstered their depth at the center position.

They signed rookie center Jimmy Morrissey off of the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Texans starting center Justin Britt remains sidelined with a knee injury that has included swelling symptoms, according to sources. Justin McCray started at center against the Indianapolis Colts during a 31-3 loss Sunday. Texans coach David Culley said the team will have the same offensive line configuration -- left tackle Geron Christian Sr., left guard Tytus Howard, McCray, right guard Max Scharping and right tackle Charlie Heck -- on Sunday on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

Morrisey is a 6-foot-4, 305-pound center from Pitt who was drafted in the seventh round this year by the Raiders and is regarded as a strong developmental prospect.

Morrisey was a 47-game starter at center for Pitt and was named the Burlsworth Trophy winner awarded to the most outstanding college football player who began their career as a walk-on.

He was a three-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection and a four-time All-ACC academic football selection.

In high school, Huntingdon Valley, Pa., native was an All-Catholic League and All-City selection in Philadelphia and chose to be a preferred walk-on at Pitt over scholarship offers from Lehigh, Bucknell and Colgate.

The Texans’ early-week roster shuffle also includes having signed former Boston College linebacker Connor Strachan to the practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

The Texans officially terminated defensive end Whitney Mercilus and kick returner Andre Roberts' contracts.