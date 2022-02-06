Reid's Replacement? Texans Select Safety In Mock Draft

In Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft, the Houston Texans look to bring in a potentially stellar safety.

The seemingly inevitable departure of safety Justin Reid will leave the Houston Texans with huge shoes to fill in their defensive backfield. Something Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft looks to address.

While the majority of mock drafts have Kayvon Thibodeaux, Aidan Hutchinson, and Evan Neal going in one order or another, PFF has gone in a different direction with the Texans at three - namely, Notre Dame safety, Kyle Hamilton.

If there’s one thing you can predict about the Texans under general manager Nick Caserio, it’s a curveball. Everything Houston has done from a personnel standpoint since he took over has been from left field, and Caserio has witnessed the importance of elite safety play for years in New England. Hamilton has the potential to be special and has some mind-blowing plays on his college tape. Houston still needs an upgrade almost everywhere on the roster, so any player and position is a live possibility, which gives them the flexibility to just chase greatness, and that’s Hamilton. - Sam Monson, PFF.

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports © Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports © Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

A team captain for the Fighting Irish, Hamilton was named an Associated Press second-team All-American and a Bednarik Award finalist. In 31 games, Hamilton had 138 tackles, 24 defended passes, and eight interceptions.

As Monson wrote, Hamilton would be somewhat of a "curveball" pick at three given the general consensus regarding the top trio in the draft, but he would certainly fill a need.

Reid's departure, as previously mentioned, looks inevitable as it seems unlikely the Texans would be able to outbid other suitors for the fifth-year safety who is about to hit free agency.

Meanwhile, the starter alongside Reid has been somewhat of a turnstile in recent years.

AP-David J. Phillip © Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Most recently, Eric Murray was brought in by Bill O'Brien on a three-year deal back in 2020 but has failed to live up to the level his contract would lead most to expect.

Murray could well have played his last down for the Texans with no guaranteed salary remaining on his deal.

Cornerback Lonnie Johnson was also briefly converted to safety by the Texans, who ultimately moved him back outside.

As such, if the Texans drafted one, or even multiple safeties this year it would come as no surprise.

But again, whoever replaces Reid will have a tough time given his contributions as a player, leader, and philanthropist during his spell in Houston.