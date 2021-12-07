Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    Justin Reid Nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

    Texans safety serves as ambassador for Kids Meals Houston and Candle Lighters
    Houston Texans veteran safety Justin Reid is one of 32 nominees for the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

    Reid is one of the franchise's most active players in the Houston community. He is an ambassador for Kids Meals Houston and Candle Lighters.

    Reid partnered with Kroger to host an annual Thanksgiving grocery shopping trip for 20 families, giving each family a $200 gift card from the supermarket chain to shop for their holiday meals.

    "I was fortunate to grow up in a household where I always had a hot meal on the table every day," Reid said. "During this time of year I see so many families in need and I have to use my platform to do what I can. That is what my parents instilled in me."

    Reid has partnered with Candle Lighters, an organization that provides emotional, educational and practical support to families of children with cancer. A year later, Reid adopted Kids Meals Houston, not only providing financial support, but volunteering time to put package meals. Reid has personally donated more than $100,000 to organizations like Candle Lighters, Kids Meals Houston and other community organizations.

    Reid created J Reid Indeed last year. The mission is to inspire self-actualization, increase mental fortitude and combat the digital divides plaguing underprivileged youth. Since its inception, Reid has partnered with Microsoft to provide medical student with tablets, and has recently hosted a Hurricane Ida relief drive filling two 18-wheelers with goods and donating nearly $30,000.

