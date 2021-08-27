Texans Turnaround: What's Lovie Got To Do With It?

After two NFL preseason wins, safety Justin Reid has praised defensive coordinator Lovie Smith for the Houston Texans' remarkably quick turnaround on defense.

Appointing a 63-year-old defensive coordinator whose last two ventures ended disappointingly may have been a roll of the dice for the Houston Texans, but it appears to have been a roll well-thrown.

Lovie Smith, former head coach of the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has breathed new life into this new-look Texans defense with a scheme change, attitude change, and by loosening the reins, allowing the players more freedom to make plays themselves.

So far in just two games this preseason, Houston have allowed just 144 yards rushing and three total touchdowns while forcing the other team into turning the ball over seven times.

And this drastic turnaround hasn't gone unnoticed by the players.

"This team just feels more fundamentally sound and solid across the board," safety Justin Reid said on Thursday. "The details feel a little bit more crisp."

And while general manager Nick Caserio deserves praise for the revamped defensive roster he's managed to construct out of primarily free agents, ultimately, many of their improvements boil down to the persistence and detail-oriented coaching of Smith.

"The emphasis on turnovers, going after the ball, everybody running to the ball," Reid said. "We have team meetings where we meet as an entire defensive group, and the defensive coach, the coordinator, is going through where each person did a good job or messed up, so everybody on the field knows what's happening and what went wrong on the play. So there’s a higher level of accountability with that in the sense that you're going to be told in front of everybody what you did good or what you did wrong."

Not that Smith's approach is only applicable in group settings. As Reid later discussed, one-on-one he will challenge the players and construct a sense of responsibility on an individual basis as much as a unit, and ensure not only are you making plays but you're doing so by getting every fundamental correct.

"Yesterday he even told me before we went to practice, it's like, ’20, have you been to practice the last couple days?’ ... saying like I haven't made any big plays in practice,'' Reid said. "He will coach you up. We'll restart the play if you're a foot off in your alignment at the start of the play. It's like, ‘No, it's not here, it's here.’ So those details matter, and it shows up."

Executing the finer details correctly will be vital this week in particular if they are to complete their preseason 3-0. Facing Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers will be the toughest challenge yet for the 2021 Texans.

"We haven't had a test against a starting quarterback yet, so this will be exciting for us to actually do that," Reid said, who also called Brady "the greatest of all time."

If the Texans can come out of this weekend off of another strong defensive performance, and perhaps even a win, maybe it'll be time for some NFL analysts to rethink their rather underwhelming predictions for Houston this season.

If so? It'll be thanks in no small part to a defense that Lovie Smith seems to have rejuvenated in a remarkably short space of time.

