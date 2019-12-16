Justin Reid Proving He Is The One To Lead The Texans Safety Group

With the constant change in the Houston Texans' secondary, second-year safety Justin Reid is continuing to prove on a week-to-week basis that he is a critical player in the defense.

Built on toughness and smarts, Reid has made vital plays this season to flips games in favor of the Texans that resulted in a win.

Against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Reid has the hit on Titans tight end Anthony Firsker that knocked the ball out of his hands into the waiting arms of Whitney Mercilus.

That play changed the complexion of the game in favor of the Texans, and Reid started the chain of events.

"I mean he's made two huge plays for us this season," O'Brien said of Reid. "Relative to the goal line. Jacksonville and that play yesterday."

The Texans turned over the back of secondary to the second-year pro in Reid partly due to how sharp he is on the football field. Putting in time in meetings and the film room, Reid has moved to be the leader of the safety group in getting communication in coverages.

Dealing with a right shoulder injury that has plagued Reid since training camp, the young safety refuses to use that as an excuse and continues to show up every Sunday.

Reid continues to impress O'Brien with his work in his second year.

"I mean Justin," O'Brien continued. "He's a hell of a football player. You know all these guys are playing banged up at this time of the season just like every player in the league is Justin's a tough guy. Very smart. Really good tackler, and those are defense like the back of his hand. He's doing a really good job."

Reid is currently third on the Texans defense with 72 total tackles, four passes defended, and an interception.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here