Justin Reid Selected as Texans 2019 Ed Block Courage Award Recipient

The Houston Texans have selected Justin Reid as the 2019 Ed Block Courage Award winner. Recipients are selected by a vote of their teammates to recognize extra efforts both on and off the field and their ability to overcome great adversity.

“I feel blessed and honored to be voted the winner of the Ed Block Courage Award, especially since it’s voted on purely by my teammates,” said Reid. “It means a lot to be able to represent them and the Houston Texans organization with this honor.”

Despite battling through wrist and shoulder injuries over his two NFL seasons, Reid has missed just one career game since the Texans selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Reid is currently third on the Texans defense with 72 total tackles, four passes defended, and an interception.

The Stanford product quickly found his footing among an experienced Houston secondary and has started 25 career games at safety while appearing in 29 overall. A native of Prairieville, La., Reid has tallied career totals of 153 total tackles, four interceptions, including a 101-yard return for a touchdown last season, 14 passes defended, two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss.

“Justin Reid’s toughness and team-first attitude make him a great selection for this year’s Ed Block Courage Award,” said Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien. “For a young player, he has a great understanding of what it means to be a professional in order to have success at this level. Everyone sees the plays he makes on Sundays, but it’s his dedication to doing whatever it takes throughout the week to get his body ready to go in the training room that has earned the respect of his teammates. ”

