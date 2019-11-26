Justin Reid Set to Return for the Texans Defense This Week Against the Patriots

With a few days of preparation for the Houston Texans last week, safety Justin Reid did not have enough days to clear the concussion protocol before their Thursday night game against the Indianapolis Colts.

With the extra time, Reid has already deemed himself ready to go for an important AFC matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

Reid has battled a shoulder injury all season but the concussion he suffered in the loss against Baltimore Ravens caused him to miss his first NFL game. Reid has started 10 games this season posting 54 total tackles, 1 interception and 2 passes defended.

