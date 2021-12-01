Justin Reid's Status For Colts Decided

Texans veteran starting safety Justin Reid will return Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts after being a healthy scratch last week against the New York Jets for disciplinary reasons, coach David Culley announced Wednesday morning.

Culley and Reid argued with last week, along with wide receiver Chris Conley, during a team meeting that prompted the punishment, per league sources. Houston's coach met with the former third-round draft pick from Stanford on Monday and that meeting went well enough that Reid is now back in the lineup.

"He'll play on Sunday, we're moving forward," Culley said Wednesday. "Back to business as usual. It went really well in the meeting. We're ready to go, He served his time and we're moving on."

Reid and Culley had a heated exchange during a team meeting Thursday after the coach pointed out and corrected defensive errors days after a 22-13 road victory over the Tennessee Titans, according to league sources.

One day after strongly taking issue with the coach's criticism of the defense and arguing during the meeting with Conley, Reid was informed Friday by Culley that he would be inactive against the Jets, according to sources.

Culley was asked Monday if the Reid situation is a distraction to the team, which dropped to 2-9 overall after a 21-14 loss to the Jets.

"It's not a distraction anymore, we took care of it," Culley said. "Those things happen. You take care of them and you move on. That's what we're doing in this situation."

Culley has remained consistent in handling individual player situations.

Starting linebacker Zach Cunningham was benched for disciplinary reasons for the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns due to lateness issues and previously choosing to not attend a preseason game. Starting cornerback Desmond King was benched for the game against the Los Angeles Rams due to unexcused absences from team activities, according to league sources.

Culley said he’s not concerned that the team has disciplined three different players this season, adding that a player’s status isn’t a factor in making these decisions.

“We have rules, and when the rules are broken, we make decisions on those,” Culley said Sunday. “It doesn’t matter who it is.”

The Texans started Eric Murray again at one safety spot. Terrence Brooks started at the other safety spot before injuring his hamstring.

Reid is in the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022 after his four-year, $4.063 million rookie contract expires.

Reid was expected to leave during free agency even before the suspension. He started every game for the 2-9 Texans until last week. He has two interceptions, one forced fumble and 42 tackles.

The younger brother of former Pro Bowl safety Eric Reid, Reid has seven career interceptions.

“It’s always tough, but coach said from Day One we’re gonna hold everyone accountable for their actions,” Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor said. “(Culley) made a decision. As a team, we support our coaches and our leadership decisions and we continue to keep moving forward.”

Texans defensive end Jon Greenard echoed that sentiment.

“I mean, shoot, coach tells us whatever is going on,” Greenard said. “He’s held everybody accountable from Day One. Whatever decision he goes with, we’re going to stick with.”