Justin Reid Wins Texans 'Spirit of the Bull' Award

jadateague

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid has been named the team’s 10th annual Spirit of the Bull award winner for his heavy involvement in and dedication to the Houston community - a well-deserved honor considering the many acts of service in which he's involved.

“The Spirit of the Bull award is probably one of the coolest awards that the Texans organization does," Reid said in a recent Zoom call. "It’s a big honor to be recognized for what I do on the field, but (also) what I do in the community. It’s a big deal to me to always want to give back, especially work with kids.''

The former Stanford player partnered with H-E-B to supply Microsoft Surface tablets to Houston medical students. The company matched Reid’s gift of 20 tablets as a result of this.

Recently he has done his part in helping the nutrition of kids during the COVID-19 pandemic. He not only donated to Kid’s Meals Houston but he also was personally involved by packaging the healthy snacks himself.

Reid mentioned that there are many other players that have received the Spirit of the Bull award before him, like defensive tackle D.J. Reader, and it’s an honor to be associated with men like them as well as having the award presented by the Texans organization.

The Texans have a handful of guys that are willing to do what they can for their communities. Justin Reid is another example of the team having an impact not only on the field but off it as well. ... And Reid has plans for more.

"I’m in the middle of trying to create my foundation,'' he said, "and I plan to do a whole lot more in the future.”

