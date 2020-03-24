Justin Reid would like his brother to join him with the Texans

The Carolina Panthers released safety Eric Reed, last week, making him an unrestricted free agent. His brother, starting Houston Texans safety Justin, has thoughts of making a lifelong dream of playing with his brother on the same team.

Reid was vocal on Twitter, working the idea of bringing Eric to Houston.

Justin Reid joined Sports Talk 790, and the Matt Thomas show to talk about many topics, including the idea of playing with his brother with the Texans.

"We talk from time to time," Reid said on the Matt Thomas show. "I would love to get him down to Houston. Like we talked about that all the time growing up."

Eric Reid signed a three-year, $22 million contract extension with the Panthers before the 2019 season, but due to coaching changes, he was released in a complete overhaul of the roster.

Justin Reid sees other brother duos around the NFL that have had the chance to play on the same team, but he is sure that Eric will land on his feet with another organization.

"Just how fun that would be to play on the same team, you know, the McCourty twins get to do it," Reid continued. "The Pouncy twins, they played together guys a little bit. Then you know JJ's brothers, just now got together in Pittsburgh. So that's really cool for them too, but man if I had the opportunity to play my brother that would be awesome. I'm not worried about him. He said two franchise records last season, he's still in the prime of his career. He's going to get picked up."

