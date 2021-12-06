Texans Single-Game Franchise Record Set Against Colts

HOUSTON -- When teams are struggling, finding players for the future is a goal. Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill has done more than enough to show he's worth holding onto past this season.

Grugier-Hill was one of the lone bright spots in a 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. It fact, he made history.

Grugier-Hill's 19 tackles were the most in a single game in franchise history.

"It's an honor; I can't lie," Grugier-Hill said. "My whole career I've been pigeonholed as a good special teamer, come in on core downs. And to have this accomplishment, like in this franchise, a place I want to be, just prove to everyone that I can be a real starter, real player in this league, a legit player."

Grugier-Hill made nine tackles in the first quarter. He recorded five more before halftime. With his open-field tackle against Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in the fourth quarter, the record was set.

Prior to Sunday, linebackers Tyrell Adams (2020 vs. Detroit), Brian Cushing (2014 vs. New York Giants) and Jamie Sharper (2003 vs. Cincinnati 2003 vs. Tampa Bay) all had 17 stops in a game.

"I didn't play a perfect game, for sure," Grugier-Hill said. "I left a lot of plays out there. And there's always room to improve."

Grugier-Hill joined Minnesota Vikings' Eric Kendricks and Chicago Bears' Roquan Smith as one of three players with 80-plus tackles, three-plus sacks and an interception this season. Signed to a one-year deal this offseason, the 27-year-old also recorded a sack, a quarterback hit and three tackles for losses in the starting role.

"I love the way he played," linebacker Christian Kirksey said. "Just the energy that he brings to the team and to go out there and see him do that. It's no surprise to me for him go out there having I think like 19 tackles. He was flying around. He's a great player."

For the season, Grugier-Hill leads Houston with 83 tackles. He also has recorded 10 tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, three sacks, one interception, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

The Texans (2-10) close out their three-game homestand with the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) next Sunday.