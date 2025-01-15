Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Discloses Strong Claim on Texans
The Houston Texans just dismantled the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs, but a much tougher test lies ahead: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
It's one thing to throw Justin Herbert off his game. It's another thing to rattle Mahomes, who is a back-to-back Super Bowl champion and has won three titles overall.
But Mahomes feels that the Texans will be a challenge, too.
When asked about Houston heading into the Divisional Round playoff matchup between the two squads, the Chiefs quarterback dropped some rather significant praise on the Texans.
“Yeah I think what everybody’s kind of known," Mahomes said of Houston. "That defense is extremely real. They have a great quarterback and a great coach. We knew when we played them this last time, it was a hard-fought game. They get after the quarterback really well. They have really good secondary players and the linebackers fly around. So it’ll be a great challenge for us and we’ll have to play our best football.”
Houston faced Kansas City back on Dec. 21, falling 27-19. Mahomes went 28-for-41 with 260 yards and a touchdown in the affair.
After a rather rough first half of the season, Mahomes definitely kicked things into gear during the closing stretch and totaled 11 passing touchdowns and no interceptions over his final six games. Going back a bit further, Mahomes tallied 15 touchdowns and two picks across his last eight.
The Chiefs went 15-2 during the regular season, with one of their losses coming in Week 18 when they rested their best players.
It's no secret that Kansas City represents a colossal obstacle, especially at Arrowhead Stadium.
We'll see if the Texans can shock the world on Saturday.