Kareem Jackson Teaching the Broncos Defense What to Look For In the Texans Offensive Personnel

This Sunday will welcome a familiar face back to NRG Stadium in Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson. The Houston Texans former first-round selection in 2010, Jackson was. A mainstay in the secondary up until this past off-season. Signing a free-agent deal with the Broncos, Jackson is now set to face his former team trying to spoil the Texans' current momentum coming off a vital win over the New England Patriots.

If there is any player in the NFL that knows the Texans well look no further than Jackson, who has seen the arrival of Bill O'Brien and Romeo Crennel. Jackson spent plenty of time with current Texans in the locker room, and the Broncos are already picking his brain on what to expect from their offensive group.

His fellow starting safety Justin Simmons talked about how the coaches allowed Jackson to take over the team meeting to talk about the Texans offensive skill group.

"Just this morning, you have our coaching staff break down their personnel a little bit, but we had Kareem get up there," Simmons said to the Broncos team site. "He was with them the longest obviously, and he knows what they do — he [saw] it every day in practices when he was there. Just having him break down personnel, talking about what they like to do and don't like to do — things like that — it's a real benefit for game-plan preparation going into the week."

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. feels that Jackson's intel on O'Brien and the scheme can help their defense. Harris believes anything Jackson can offer in that regard can be of a benefit heading into Sunday.

"Really, he just gives me a few more tidbits of what they can do," Harris said. "Just overall on the offensive scheme and Bill O'Brien and how he thinks, K-Jack can definitely help with that."

This season Jackson has appeared in 11 games and posted 58 total tackles with five passes defenses and an interception. A full-time safety now with the Broncos, O'Brien knows what Jackson brings to the field after seeing it up close for the past five seasons.

"He's playing really well," O'Brien told Denver media on a conference call on Tuesday. "He's a really good tackler, a physical player, instinctive player. He's playing at a really high level."

Jackson's exit from Houston did not go without controversy feeling 'disrespected' for the team, not even giving him a phone call before signing with the Broncos.

Simmons and the Broncos might be a longshot for anything in the postseason this season, but they are motivated by trying to pull this game out for Jackson.

"I think when you guys talk to him, I'm sure he'll give the, 'It's another week.' Obviously, it means something a little bit more," Simmons explained, "but I know he's really locked in on this week. It means a lot to us to go down there and get a win for him, too."

