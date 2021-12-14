Which Pass Rusher Do Texans Get in Recent Mock Draft?

A No. 2 overall pick should yield a great player, and in this mock the Texans get, perhaps, the best pass rusher on the board

Kayvon Thibodeaux would be the pick for the Houston Texans at No. 2 in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to a mock draft published by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.

The mock draft was Brugler’s first leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft in April.

Thibodeaux is considered by some draft experts, including ESPN.com’s Mel Kiper Jr., as the No. 1 player on the board for the 2022 NFL Draft. But in Brugler’s mock, he has the Detroit Lions taking Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, leaving open the opportunity for the Texans to take Thibodeaux at No. 2.

Brugler wrote that ‘Thibodeaux is a disruptive pass rusher due to his upfield burst and quick feet. He is a strong run defender and should continue to improve as a pass rusher as his rush moves evolve.’

He also wrote that he believed the Texans would be in the market for a quarterback in the offseason but did not see the Texans taking one this high. Brugler’s first quarterback off the board was at No. 10 overall, with Pitt’s Kenny Pickett going to Carolina.

The Texans have several needs going into the 2022 Draft and adding a player like Thibodeaux would give them a first-round pick that has the potential to help them immediately.

Brugler’s Top 5, after Hutchinson and Thibodeaux, included Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal going No. 3 overall to Jacksonville: LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. going No. 4 overall to the New York Jets; and NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu going No. 5 overall, also to the New York Jets.

You can reach Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.