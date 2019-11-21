Keke Coutee a Healthy Scratch from the Texans Matchup Against the Colts

The Houston Texans welcomed back wide receiver Will Fuller to the lineup but have scratched wide receiver, Keke Coutee. Coutee is a healthy scratch for the Texans, leaving them keeping DeAndre Hopkins, Kenny Stills, DeAndre Carter, and Fuller active against the Indianapolis Colts.

It has been nearly a month between receptions for Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee when he hauled in three passes for 25 yards this past Sunday.

This season in seven games, Coutee has 16 receptions for 179 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Also, Jordan Thomas, Jonathan Owens, and Vernon Hargreaves III will make their 2019 Texans debuts.

