HOUSTON - It's no secret that when Keke Coutee is on the field, Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson likes to look his way, and With DeAndre Hopkins now catching passes from Kyler Murray in Arizona, Watson could begin to look Coutee's way even more in the upcoming season.

Luckily for Watson, he was able to establish chemistry with the former Texas Tech Red Raiders standout fairly quickly upon his insertion into the lineup two seasons ago.

In fact, Coutee's set the fantasy football world on fire in just his first-ever regular-season game, catching 11 passes for 109 yards in the Texans Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, setting a record for most receptions in an NFL debut since the AFL/NFL merger in 1966.

However, there has been one glaring issue when it comes to Coutee's production during his time in Houston, and that is his ability to stay healthy, playing in just 15 regular-season games over his first two NFL seasons, as well as one playoff game.

"Keke’s had to deal with injuries, and then when he’s played, he’s been very productive,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said on Tuesday morning. “You remember his rookie year, he had a big game against Indianapolis. He’s a guy that just has dealt with some hamstring and some ankle. I think the big thing for Keke is health."

When on the field, however, Coutee's impact is easily apparent, snagging 50 receptions on 77 targets for 541 yards and a touchdown during his regular-season career. In his lone playoff appearance, Coutee set a franchise record for most catches in playoff game with 11 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets, yet again against the Colts.

Now fully healthy, Coutee looks to expand that production even more, and stay on the field as long as possible in this third year.

“Very hungry, very hungry,” Coutee recently told the Houston Chronicle. “Just to be healthy and be the best teammate I can be this year and just producing where I can.''

Said O'Brien: "He’s had a good camp. I think he’s done a good job returning punts in camp, in addition to his receiving duties. He just needs to keep it going and the big thing is health, which is really the case with a lot of guys. It’s just some of their journeys to a consistent career take a little bit longer than other guys and some of its just luck. It’s either bad luck or good luck. I think he’s on the right track.”

If he is able to do that, the Texans will arguably have one of the deepest receiving corps in the AFC, a group that includes himself, Brandin Cooks, Will Fuller, Kenny Stills, and now former Cowboys and Packers veteran slot man Randall Cobb... a guy Coutee can learn a lot from, including how to stay healthy, going forward into the season.

"He’s a very confident player, very good player," O'Brien said. "I think Randall Cobb has helped him, just watching how Randall Cobb operates. I think that’s really helped him."

And the only other thing Keke Coutee might need? Good health.