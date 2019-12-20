State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Kenny Stills Continues to Show He Belongs with the Houston Texans

Patrick D. Starr

This off-season, Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien knew he had to find a reliable third wide receiver to add to his dynamic duo of DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. 

O'Brien knew the importance of not having a fall off like the offense did late last season after Fuller went down with an ACL injury, and they had to hurry up and trade for a replacement. 

This season when the Miami Dolphins were attempting to fire sale key veterans to start the season, Kenny Stills fit the mold on what O'Brien was looking for at the position. 

Still has been a constant factor in the offense and picked up the slack in the games that Fuller has missed this season due to his hamstring issue. 

With the attention paid to Hopkins and Fuller, Stills has been able to take advantage, and last week against the Tennessee Titans, his two touchdown receptions set the tone early for the game. 

Seeing the value of when Stills gets the football, Deshaun Watson likes it when he can get him involved during the game. 

"It's always good," Watson said of Stills contributing to the gameplan. "I mean, he's a guy that's been working his tail off, and whenever his plays come, and his opportunities come, he makes sure that he takes advantage of them. I just tried my best to find the open guy on those two plays. He came open on exactly what we wanted the look to be."

There were plenty of questions regarding Stills when he arrived in Houston. Stills wore out his welcome with the Dolphins and new head coach Brian Flores and how he would mesh with the Texans organization was in question. 

O'Brien allowed Stills to be himself on and off the field. That has provided the foundation for the seamless transition for Stills to his new team. 

"Very smart guy," O'Brien said of the veteran presence in Stills. "Very hard worker, really takes a lot of pride in what his job is, his role in the offense. Same guy every day. Not an up-and-down guy at all, very consistent person, very strong-willed person, and a guy that brings a lot to the table every day."

In 12 games this season, Stills has 504 receiving yards with four touchdowns while averaging 14.4 yards per reception. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"This Is Where I Am, This Is Where I Want to Be" Vernon Hargreaves, III Wants to Remain With the Texans for the Long Haul

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, III has spoken highly of the organization that claimed him off of waivers and he wants to make it his longterm home.

Deshaun Watson Closing In On The Texans Single-Season Passing Touchdown Mark

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson is three passing touchdowns from tying the franchise record for most touchdown passes in a season and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stand in his way on Saturday.

Texans Vernon Hargreaves, III Is Not Calling It a Revenge Game Against the Buccaneers

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Vernon Hargreaves III knows there will be plenty of trash talking on Saturday against his former team but he has no ill-will towards them for releasing him earlier in the season.

Texans D.J. Reader Feels It Is "Bad News For Everybody Else" If J.J. Watt Returns This Season

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans D.J. Reader is excited about the fact that J.J. Watt has an outside chance of returning this season from a torn pectoral injury that he suffered in week eight.

Texans Rule Out Jacob Martin and Benardrick McKinney Against the Buccaneers

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will be without two key defenders on Saturday in Jacob Martin and Benardrick McKinney.

Texans Deshaun Watson's "Swag" Impresses Jameis Winston

Patrick D. Starr

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jameis Winston likes the "tremendous swag" Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson plays with on the football field.

Bucs Jameis Winston Expects Texans Vernon Hargreaves, III To Play Good Football This Weekend

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Vernon Hargreaves, III returns to his hometown and to face his former team this weekend. Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Jameis Winston expects nothing but the best from Hargreaves on Saturday.

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Has The Respect of the Buccaneers Coaching Staff

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins has earned the respect from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for his past performances against him.

Texans Want Charles Omenihu To Stay "Humble and Hungry"

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans rookie defensive end Charles Omenihu continues to be a pass rushing threat for the defensive front. The Texans want Omenihu to stay grounded and keep producing on the football field.

Laremy Tunsil Wants to Make the Houston Texans His Home

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans left tackle feels the organization helped put more exposure on him to help him have a solid 2019 season and now he wants to make Houston his home for the long-term.