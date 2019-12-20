Kenny Stills Continues to Show He Belongs with the Houston Texans

This off-season, Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien knew he had to find a reliable third wide receiver to add to his dynamic duo of DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller.

O'Brien knew the importance of not having a fall off like the offense did late last season after Fuller went down with an ACL injury, and they had to hurry up and trade for a replacement.

This season when the Miami Dolphins were attempting to fire sale key veterans to start the season, Kenny Stills fit the mold on what O'Brien was looking for at the position.

Still has been a constant factor in the offense and picked up the slack in the games that Fuller has missed this season due to his hamstring issue.

With the attention paid to Hopkins and Fuller, Stills has been able to take advantage, and last week against the Tennessee Titans, his two touchdown receptions set the tone early for the game.

Seeing the value of when Stills gets the football, Deshaun Watson likes it when he can get him involved during the game.

"It's always good," Watson said of Stills contributing to the gameplan. "I mean, he's a guy that's been working his tail off, and whenever his plays come, and his opportunities come, he makes sure that he takes advantage of them. I just tried my best to find the open guy on those two plays. He came open on exactly what we wanted the look to be."

There were plenty of questions regarding Stills when he arrived in Houston. Stills wore out his welcome with the Dolphins and new head coach Brian Flores and how he would mesh with the Texans organization was in question.

O'Brien allowed Stills to be himself on and off the field. That has provided the foundation for the seamless transition for Stills to his new team.

"Very smart guy," O'Brien said of the veteran presence in Stills. "Very hard worker, really takes a lot of pride in what his job is, his role in the offense. Same guy every day. Not an up-and-down guy at all, very consistent person, very strong-willed person, and a guy that brings a lot to the table every day."

In 12 games this season, Stills has 504 receiving yards with four touchdowns while averaging 14.4 yards per reception.

