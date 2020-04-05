State of The Texans
Kenny Stills focused on the positives and that Deshaun Watson is the Texans quarterback

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills will be entering his second season with the organization after arriving from the Miami Dolphins a week before the start of the 2019 regular season. 

With ample time for players during the COVID-19 pandemic, Stills took to Twitter to take follower's questions and answered a few in the process. The biggest question that Stills answered was the exit of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in a trade, and he admitted that the team was going to miss the star receiver. 

"We're all going to miss HOP," Stills said on his Twitter. "But it's (going to) be crucial for us as a team and fan base to move forward. Negativity won't get us anywhere."

Helping give the Texans one of it's most talented trios of receivers in team history, Stills appeared in 13 games last season, Still posted 40 receptions for 561 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 14.0 yards a reception. Stills 10.2 yards per target were his highest since 2014 (11.2) when he was with the New Orleans Saints. 

Stills has been a calming presence in the Texans locker room and, more importantly, become another target for quarterback Deshaun Watson to depend on in the passing game. 

One fan asked Stills, why they should stick around to support the organization despite the trade of Hopkins to the Cardinals. 

Stills stated, "You've got one of the best QBS in the league running the show."

Stills in 2019 with Watson was the only player in the NFL to post at least 25 receptions while maintaining a yard per catch average above 14.0 yards in each season since 2013. 

