Keys to Victory for the Texans in the Divisional Round Versus the Chiefs

The Houston Texans are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with an opportunity to take a step closer to the AFC Championship game. The Texans had success against the Chiefs in week six with a 31-24 win during the regular season but that does not mean much in this do-or-die game.

What do the Texans need to do to put themselves in the best position to win against the Chiefs? We take a look,

Five Keys to Victory for the Texans Against the Chiefs

Get DeAndre Hopkins Involved Early and Often

The Texans can't wait as they did in the Wild Card round against the Buffalo Bills getting DeAndre Hopkins involved in the offense. Hopkins waited until the third quarter to catch his first pass, and that can not happen again against the Chiefs.

The Texans need to get Hopkins involved early and often allowing him to get into the flow of the game. Making the Chiefs account for him because Hopkins remains the Texans biggest threat for offense when the ball

Run the Football

The temperatures will be around 37°F when kickoff arrives, and in cold-weather games, running the football could be the lifeline the Texans need to depend on in a potential sloppy game.

The field took on plenty of snow, and the ground could be beaten up as the game progresses, which could make throwing the football tough.

The last game that the Texans played in week six, they were able to run for 192 yards led by Carlos Hyde's 116-yard effort. Hyde averaged 4.5 yards a carry, Deshaun Watson 4.2 and Duke Johnsons had 6.8.

If the Texans could duplicate that effort, it could go a long way against the Chiefs.

Slow Travis Kelce and Keep Tyreek Hill from Getting Vertical

The two most favorite targets of Patrick Mahomes is tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Texans have to turn Mahomes to depend on other players through the air.

Kelce can create issues in the middle of the field and with the Texans without their best safety in Tashaun Gipson, Sr. who has a knack for slowing tight ends. Romeo Crennel will have to get creative to make it happen on Sunday.

As for Hill, the Texans have two cornerbacks who are familiar with him in Bradley Roby and Gareon Conley. Roby (Broncos) and Conley (Raiders) spent time in the AFC West with their previous teams and matched up against Hill at least two times a season. Their experience against Hill will be valuable this weekend.

Wake the Pass Rush Up

The best pass defense is a pass rush that can to the quarterback and with the arrival of J.J. Watt has come at the right time. The Texans defense pressured Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen 31.4% of the time he dropped back when Watt was on the field.

With Watt on the field, it allowed Whitney Mericlus and Jacob Martin to get going with their pass rush and brought life to a group that has been struggling to find their stride since Watt was lost in week eight.

Getting Mahomes off his spot in the pocket, hitting, and sacking him is paramount on Sunday.

Let Deshaun Be Deshaun

Deshaun Watson is going to have to work within the offense to get the ball moving. When it calls for him to make outside of the pocket with his legs, let him.

Watson has a knack for making good things happen when he gets into a rhythm, but it starts with him working inside the offense then working off of that to make plays. Tending to feel he can make all the plays, Watson is going to have to protect the ball at all costs.

The Texans' success on Sunday will depend on Watson and how well he plays.

How much?

In 10 Texans wins this season, Watson completed 69.6% of his passes with 25 total touchdowns while in the Texans five losses, he completed 62.5% of his passes nine total touchdowns.

