Kirksey Hopes to Bring Adaptability on Texans' New Defense

New Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey is a jack of all trades for the defensive front

HOUSTON - For the first time since 2009, the Houston Texans will be switching from the prototypical 3-4 defensive approach to a new 4-3 scheme under Lovie Smith.

Smith, who helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers implement the Tampa 2 zone defense, is hopeful the new format will help Houston flourish in the direction of a positive outlook in 2021.

New Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey can already sense his presence being felt. Where will he line up? That will be up for Smith to decide.

“In the 4-3 defense, especially how Lovie Smith runs it, I can play any one of the positions,” Kirksey said during his introductory press conference with the Texans. “I think the defense fits me well, my style of play. I think that his scheme is linebacker-friendly to where it allows you to really open up and be the player that you are."

Signing a one-year deal worth $4.5 million this offseason, Kirksey has seen it all in his short, yet illustrious NFL career. Playing in both a 4-3 and 3-4 scheme with the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers, the difference is small when addressing what an off-ball linebacker's assignments are.

In 11 games last season for the Packers, Kirksey recorded 77 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and four passes deflections before tearing his pectoral and undergoing surgery. They were based in a 3-4 set.

The year prior, he recorded 11 tackles in two games in a 4-3 based system with Cleveland. Kirksey believes he will be fully healthy by the time the season begins.

"I'm moving forward, doing everything I've got to do to get right," Kirksey said. "I'm all on track."

Already a tackling machine when at full strength, Kirksey will be second in command to NFL-leading tackler Zach Cunningham. The two should make up for the production when stopping the run, an area Houston ranked 32nd last season on the way to a 4-12 season.

Kirksey believes it's about chemistry on a defense. Just like in the laboratory, making sure the right ingredients are in use can solve any solution. In a defense that will feature a multitude of new faces, step one will be gaining one's trust.

Step two is to execute on Sundays. That's an area Kirksey is certain the team will be able to fix.

"I think that it's going to be good for us to jell," Kirksey said. "I think it won't be hard at all, especially sending guys a few texts here and there who I already know and some new guys. I think we'll mesh well, and I think we'll mesh pretty fast."

