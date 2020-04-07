State of The Texans
Kliff Kingsbury has no concerns with Cardinals and Texans trade being finalized

Patrick D. Starr

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was at State Farm Stadium Tuesday morning for a blood drive with Red Cross. After donating blood, Kingsbury met with media on a Zoom video call and discussed the trade with the Houston Texans sending running back David Johnson for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. 

The deal has announced by both teams but due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Hopkins and Johnson have not been able to take physicals to complete the deal leaving the situation in limbo. 

Despite the current situation for the players, Kingbury is confident the deal will be official with the league office before the NFL Draft starting on April 23rd.

"There is no concern," Kingsbury said. "We'll get it done. I have no doubts it'll be done before the draft."

Due to draft picks involvement, physicals are crucial to making the deal official, and the Texans landing the 40th overall selection (2nd round) in the draft giving them two second-round selections. The Texans sent back the 131st overall selection (4th round) this season in the trade with the Cardinals. 

Hopkins has spent his entire career with the Texans catching 1,048 passes for 8,602 yards and 54 total touchdowns. 

Johnson has spent five seasons in Arizona, where he has appeared in 62 games rushing for 3,128 yards and rushing for 33 touchdowns. He is also a pass-catching threat that has caught 208 passes for 2,219 yards and 15 touchdowns. 

