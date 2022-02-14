Should The Texans and Cardinals Trade Disgruntled Quarterbacks?

Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson are unhappy with their current situations, should the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals consider swapping disgruntled quarterbacks?

HOUSTON — It's been 13 months since Houston Texans' star quarterback Deshaun Watson requested a trade, and the organization has yet to find a suitor for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Watson's off-field legal troubles have made it a daunting task for general manager Nick Caserio to exchange the disgruntled quarterback for fair value. But the Texans could have a trade partner developing in the NFC West with the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray.

After a promising start to the 2021 campaign where the Cardinals began 7-0, Arizona's season came to a disappointing end for the second consecutive year. The Los Angeles Rams demolished the Cardinals 34-11 during the wild card round of the playoffs, and according to reports, Murray feels he is being scapegoated for the team's post-season failure.

The former No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. But there is a high possibility that Murray and the Cardinals will not agree on a long-term deal in the foreseeable future.

Due to the growing discontent for both parties, it's becoming more realistic that Murray could be one of several quarterbacks relocating prior to the start of the 2022 season. Could his next team be with the Texans?

Caserio has been adamant about trading Watson for his on-field market value since he requested a trade in January of 2021, and the talents of Murray are close to parallel.

Joining the Texans may not be a preferred destination for Murray, but his arrival in Houston would give the Texas native a chance to play closer to his family in his home state.

As for Watson — who currently holds a no-trade clause in his contract — the Cardinals may become a desirable choice to continue his career. Not only would Watson go to a playoff-caliber team, but the 26-year-old quarterback would have an opportunity to reunite with former Texan teammates DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt.

If the Texans pursue Murray this offseason should the Cardinals make their two-time Pro-Bowl quarterback available, Caserio's non-commitment to Davis Mills for 2022 would take on a new purpose.

"I think Davis [Mills] made a lot of progress this season and strides [from] those first games that he played," Caserio said. "What does that mean for next year? That doesn’t really mean anything. We felt Davis was a good player when we drafted him and some of the things that you saw from him this season were confirmation of that.

"He’s got a long way to go as well, and he’d be the first to tell you that. He’s got to learn, more than anything, defenses and what the other team is trying to do. I think for any quarterback the ability to understand what’s going on that side of the ball helps you as much as anything about here’s the play call and here’s what this guy’s doing on this play."

In 46 career games with the Cardinals, Murray has completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 11,480 yards and 70 touchdowns. Amid the Cardinals' 31-5 Week 7 victory over the Texans, Murray overcame a subpar start en route to passing for 261 yards and three touchdowns at State Farm Stadium.

"I thought they did a good job of containing him today for the most part," former Texans' coach David Culley said after the loss to the Cardinals in late October. "We got him hemmed up a couple of times, but he’s one of those guys that is tough to be able to contain, and I thought for the most part they contained him very well. That’s the kind of player he is."