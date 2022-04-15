Kyler Murray Trade to Texans? Houston 'Would Explore,' Insists NFL Insider

Kyler Murray trade gossip - and that is where your Houston Texans come in. Kinda.

The Houston Texans just extricated themselves from a mess with an unhappy star QB. Are they really interested in doing it all again - from the other side of the trade table?

The drama surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray continues on this offseason, with the club - despite insisting that it is completely committed to the former No. 1 overall player taken in his draft - not yet actually making any move that demonstrates that commitment.

That is, no new contract offer yet.

That piece of actual news (from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero) has spawned the expected "inside info'' ... or, maybe, just gossip.

And that is where the Texans come in. Kinda.

From Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk: "The most obvious candidates would be the three finalists for Deshaun Watson who didn’t get the new Browns quarterback: Panthers, Falcons, and Saints. ... In the AFC, Texans also would potentially explore the possibility.''

They would?!

Some facts:

4) Some teams would have some cap challenges in trying to sign Murray and then building around him.



5) There is no actual evidence - despite Florio floating his perception of potential landing spots for Murray - that the Texans have any involvement here. Maybe the word "potentially'' softens the newsy claim and reducing it to what it is: In essence, just a non-sourced prediction.

6) We have no idea why Florio opted to make a short-guy joke (it was meant to be funny, right?) in his report.

7) The Texans are in a "tweener'' spot at QB. Is Davis Mills really the answer? (And there are related questions, including, "If they don't truly love Mills, couldn't they use their first-round ammunition to select a premium QB in this NFL Draft - a far cheaper option than Murray?'')

Inarguably, "due diligence'' is merited here by the Texans. But beyond that? There is no "inside info.'' There's just fun guessing.