The Houston Texans continue their work at the NFL Combine and have used one of their forty-five interviews on Louisiana Tech cornerback Amik Robertson. Robertson sat down with both Bill O’Brien and the defensive staff for both sides to talk football and more importantly get to know each other better.

Robertson has also had formal interviews with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans at the NFL Combine.

An all-conference selection for the Bulldogs, Robertson had a strong 2019 campaign posting 60 total tackles, 16 pass breakups and five interceptions on the season. He also had 8.0 tackles for loss which included a quarterback sack.

For his career with the Bulldogs, Robertson appeared in 38 games with 13 (all in 2017) totaling 183 total tackles 48 pass breakups and 14 interceptions.

