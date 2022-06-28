Lack of ‘Fair Shake’ Dooms Texans in Front-Office Rankings
They say that everything is bigger in Texas … including, apparently, the football issues beyond a general manager control.
It was hard for Nick Caserio of the Houston Texans to make any headway on Pro Football Network’s ranking of the NFL’s active front office personnel released last week: his first year at the helm was a four-win slog, team’s second in a row and third in the last five seasons. That led to a 22nd-place posting, but the accompanying caption was somewhat sympathetic to Caserio.
It’s noted, for example, that he’s been forced to pick up the pieces of the Texans’ prior regime, one still feeling the aftershocks of the Deshaun Watson legal saga and Bill O’Brien’s ill-advised trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals. He also gets some props for finding a somewhat passable (pun intended) solution in the franchise quarterback spot in Davis Mills, whom the Texans stumbled upon in the third round of last year’s draft.
With Watson having moved on to Cleveland, the Texans have dedicated themselves to Mills for the time being. The caption provides concrete criteria for Caserio’s advancement: find an undeniable franchise thrower, be it Mills or otherwise.
“If the Texans stumbled onto a starter in quarterback Davis Mills, Caserio can get to work building the roster around him,” the rankings note. “If not, the GM’s most important assignment will be finding a new signal-caller in next year’s draft.”
The intriguing potential passing prospects in the 2023 draft include WIll Levis, C.J. Stroud, Tyler Van Dyke, and Bryce Young.
outpacing Jacksonville’s Trent Baalke (26th) and lingering behind Chris Ballard and Jon Robinson in Indianapolis (11th) and Tennessee (12th) respectively. Buffalo’s Brandon Beane tops the list.