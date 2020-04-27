State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
2012 NFL Draft
GM Report

Laremy Tunsil and Deshaun Watson preparing together for the Texans 2020 season

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- With the multiple moves the Houston Texans have been making over the off-season, the organization has been shifting their foundation for the coming season. The Texans have focused on two players this off-season with contract extensions, first with Laremy Tunsil and the recent talks with Deshaun Watson. 

The Texans were able to get a three-year extension with Tunsil last week with discussions starting in February. Now with the Texans moving focus to Watson, it is clear where the new foundation for the franchise is headed. 

Tunsil understood that his home for the near future was going to be in Houston. Now he and Watson have been in constant contact during the week getting ready for the season. 

"I'm actually working out with D4 right now," Tunsil explained. "Four days a week and we actually talk almost every day. We basically tell each other like 'Man let's go get it. Let's get it done.'"

With as much change the offense has taken with the exit of DeAndre Hopkins and the arrival of Randall Cobb, Brandin Cooks, and David Johnson, Tunsil feels there is plenty for the Texans to work with this coming season. 

"We were all hurt from the Hop trade," Tunsil explained. "Especially that was one of the guys actually brought me under his wing when I came in. I was hurt, but you know that's just a part of the business that we currently work in. You really can't do much about it."

As for his new offensive additions, Tunsil is ready to move on.

"I'm extremely excited that the guys we got coming in," Tunsil added. "They're all playmakers and, and I can't wait to work with them."

With every season comes changes, and Tunsil understands the Texans will have another chance to push for a playoff berth in 2020, and it starts with him and Watson. 

"We got the tools right in front of us on his team," Tunsil explained "We can get it done, it just starts with us. So we pretty much voice our opinions, every day about the team we have."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans to sign UT-Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano

The Houston Texans continue to add to their free agent list but signing University of Tennessee - Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano

Patrick D. Starr

Texans release veteran safety Tashaun Gipson

The Houston Texans have released veteran safety Tashaun Gipson shortly after the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans' Laremy Tunsil wasn't even thinking about a new contract after being traded from Miami

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil admitted he was not even thinking about a new contract after being traded, he was focused on getting ready for week one of the season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans to exercise the fifth-year option on Deshaun Watson and continue to work on an extension

The Houston Texans will pick up Deshaun Watson's fifth-year option but they will continue to work on landing a long-term contract with their signal-caller.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Ross Blacklock on the boards to land rookie of the year honors

Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock has the tenth bet odds to win defensive rookie of the year honors.

Patrick D. Starr

Inside Look: Texans Jonathan Greenard's impact with the Florida Gators

A closer look at Houston Texans outside linebacker Johnathan Greenard and his final season with the Florida Gators.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Isaiah Coulter eager to prove the Texans right by selecting him in the NFL Draft

Houston Texans wide receiver Isaiah Coulter want to prove to head coach Bill O'Brien and wide receiver coach John Perry they made the right choice by selecting him in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Ross Blacklock wants to bring a physical presence to the defense

The Houston Texans found TCU Ross Blacklock in their backyard in the City of Houston and now the defensive tackle wants to bring his physical nature to the defense.

Pavithr Goli

Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

The Houston Texans have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft which takes place April 23-25 in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

by

SI Draft Tracker

Texans sign free agent long snapper Anthony Kukwa

The Houston Texans continue to add to their roster and have signed free agent long snapper Anthony Kukwa.

Patrick D. Starr