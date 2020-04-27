Laremy Tunsil and Deshaun Watson preparing together for the Texans 2020 season

Houston, Texas- With the multiple moves the Houston Texans have been making over the off-season, the organization has been shifting their foundation for the coming season. The Texans have focused on two players this off-season with contract extensions, first with Laremy Tunsil and the recent talks with Deshaun Watson.

The Texans were able to get a three-year extension with Tunsil last week with discussions starting in February. Now with the Texans moving focus to Watson, it is clear where the new foundation for the franchise is headed.

Tunsil understood that his home for the near future was going to be in Houston. Now he and Watson have been in constant contact during the week getting ready for the season.

"I'm actually working out with D4 right now," Tunsil explained. "Four days a week and we actually talk almost every day. We basically tell each other like 'Man let's go get it. Let's get it done.'"

With as much change the offense has taken with the exit of DeAndre Hopkins and the arrival of Randall Cobb, Brandin Cooks, and David Johnson, Tunsil feels there is plenty for the Texans to work with this coming season.

"We were all hurt from the Hop trade," Tunsil explained. "Especially that was one of the guys actually brought me under his wing when I came in. I was hurt, but you know that's just a part of the business that we currently work in. You really can't do much about it."

As for his new offensive additions, Tunsil is ready to move on.

"I'm extremely excited that the guys we got coming in," Tunsil added. "They're all playmakers and, and I can't wait to work with them."

With every season comes changes, and Tunsil understands the Texans will have another chance to push for a playoff berth in 2020, and it starts with him and Watson.

"We got the tools right in front of us on his team," Tunsil explained "We can get it done, it just starts with us. So we pretty much voice our opinions, every day about the team we have."

