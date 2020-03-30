State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Laremy Tunsil donates $250k Florida Gateway Food Bank and Star of Hope Mission in Houston to help those in need

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil announced on Monday that he is stepping up to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tunsil is donating $250,000 of his own money to help people in need including his hometown and the city of Houston.

"In these times, I want to do everything I can do to support those in need," Tunsil on said on Twitter. "I will be committing up to $250K towards Covid-19 relief, including donations to the Florida Gateway Food Bank in my hometown of Lake City and the Star of Hope Mission in Houston."

Tunsil will also help pay bills of people in need by having them send a copy of a bill they need to be paid off and Tunsil's team will help those in need accordingly. 

He explained how he was going to help on Twitter, "I’m also looking to help bring relief to those struggling to get their bills paid. Scroll over to see how you can potentially receive funds. Everyone, please continue to stay safe, wash your hands, and practice social distancing."

Tunsil arrived at the Texans before the 2019 season in a trade with the Miami Dolphins and expected to be signed to a multi-year deal, he is now taking part in helping the Houston community when they need it the most. 

FE91B4B8-E552-416C-BC2E-3A952D6DF477
773A90E7-F4B9-41B1-853B-D5CACDF4FB0F

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SOTT Mailbag: How does David Johnson fit with the Texans?

Answering reader questions on the Houston Texans and what did Bill O'Brien see in running back David Johnson plus discussions on Kahale Warring, the pass rush and a potential Deshaun Watson contract.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Report: Laremy Tunsil and Texans starting the groundwork for a multi-year extension

The Houston Texans and left tackle Laremy Tunsil has started discussing an extension to keep him with the organization for the foreseeable future.

Patrick D. Starr

Best of the Rest: Damon Harrison could help the Texans defensive interior

With the first and second wave of free agency done in the NFL, here is a look at the best of the rest of the unrestricted free agents that could help the Houston Texans. Edge rusher Markus Golden could be an added plus for the defense.

Patrick D. Starr

Ex-Bronco Derek Wolfe picks Ravens over the Texans

Unrestricted free agent Derek Wolfe picks the Baltimore Ravens over the Houston Texans to sign a one-year deal.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Kenny Stills attacked by birds for his burrito

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was ganged up on by a group of birds in California for his burrito while he was visiting the beach.

Patrick D. Starr

Randall Cobb knows all eyes are on him with the exit of DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans

Houston Texans Randall Cobb understands that eyes will be on the entire wide receiver group especially him after the trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Randall Cobb fortunate for his time with the Cowboys

Houston Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb fortunate for the Dallas Cowboys giving him a chance to allow him to bounce back from injury.

Patrick D. Starr

Randall Cobb wants to be part of something special with Deshaun Watson and the Texans

Wide receiver Randall Cobb explains why he chose the Houston Texans and why he wants to build something special with Deshaun Watson.

Patrick D. Starr

Mock Draft Analysis: Does Neville Gallimore fit with the Texans upfront?

SI.com Andy Benoit discussed the AFC South's team needs and pointed out defensive line is one of the biggest ones for the Houston Texans heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson donates meals to Houston hospitality workers who lost their jobs

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson through his foundation donated enough meals to feed displaced workers for the next couple weeks in a partnership with the Lee Initiative and Maker's Mark.

Patrick D. Starr