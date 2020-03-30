Houston Texans starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil announced on Monday that he is stepping up to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tunsil is donating $250,000 of his own money to help people in need including his hometown and the city of Houston.

"In these times, I want to do everything I can do to support those in need," Tunsil on said on Twitter. "I will be committing up to $250K towards Covid-19 relief, including donations to the Florida Gateway Food Bank in my hometown of Lake City and the Star of Hope Mission in Houston."

Tunsil will also help pay bills of people in need by having them send a copy of a bill they need to be paid off and Tunsil's team will help those in need accordingly.

He explained how he was going to help on Twitter, "I’m also looking to help bring relief to those struggling to get their bills paid. Scroll over to see how you can potentially receive funds. Everyone, please continue to stay safe, wash your hands, and practice social distancing."

Tunsil arrived at the Texans before the 2019 season in a trade with the Miami Dolphins and expected to be signed to a multi-year deal, he is now taking part in helping the Houston community when they need it the most.

