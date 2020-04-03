Laremy Tunsil feels Bill O'Brien is doing a "great job" leading the Texans

The Houston Texans sent the NFL landscape upside down after they traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins before the start of the new league year. The trade brought plenty of scrutiny across the league and put head coach Bill O'Brien in the crosshairs of criticism.

Tunsil went on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss various topics and was asked directly about his head coach and the job he is doing with the Texans.

"Billy O, that's what I call him," Tunsil started.

"In my opinion, he's doing a great job by leading the team," Tunsil continued. "He's doing everything in his best ability. Like I say, it's time for us to win games and closeout games, in my opinion."

Tunsil admitted that the trade of Hopkins hurt but understands the NFL is a business, and the Texans have to win games on the football field.

In the middle of contract negotiations with the Texans, Tunsil is working to become the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL. That would make Tunsil part of the new look Texans foundation moving into the 2020 season.

Despite the trade of Hopkins, Tunsil is backing his head coach knowing there is a high chance he will be with him for the foreseeable future with a new contract in hand.

"But you know that's all up to the front office of what they do," Tunsil explained. "Trading wise. I'm just here to help the team win games."

Tunsil in his first season with the Texans was named to his first-ever Pro-Bowl appearance in his four-year career. Appearing in 14 games for the Texans, Tunsil helped nail down the left tackle position and solidify the offensive line moving into 2020.



You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here