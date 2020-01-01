Laremy Tunsil Had "Chills" Listening to J.J. Watt Talk to The Texans

The return of J.J. Watt to the Houston Texans not only sent rippled across the NFL but inside the locker room, it is a welcomed sight. Watt has been working on getting back from torn pectoral the required surgery, and just last week, he returned to the field after being designated to return from the injured reserve.

On Tuesday, the Texans made it official when they activated Watt to the 53-man roster in preparation to get him ready to play in the Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

With Watt officially back, he gave the team a speech about what's on the line this Saturday against the Bills. The magnitude of the moment and his leadership is appreciated during the most critical time of the season.

Left tackle Larmey Tunsil was not only glad to have Watt back, but he was impressed with what Watt told the team. So impressed, it gave Tunsil chills.

"I'm glad to have him back for sure," Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil said. "You should have heard that speech he said at practice. It kind of gave us chills. It was a good speech. It's great to have a leader like J.J. Watt back."

With Watt on the field, the Texans give up an average of 4.1 yards a rush and 85.4 yards per game on the ground. Those numbers have been eye-opening without Watt in the lineup teams averaged 5.2 yards a rush and 144.1 yards a game.

Head coach Bill O'Brien knows the importance of getting Watt back on the field for the playoffs.

"I mean any time you have a guy like J.J. Watt," O'Brien explained. "I mean, the guy's a great football player, and it definitely helps the team."