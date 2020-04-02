State of The Texans
Laremy Tunsil looking to be the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL with the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

It was reported that the Houston Texans and Laremy Tunsil have reignited discussions on a potential extension to keep the 25-year old offensive tackle on the team of the long term. Talks have been ongoing and now without representation, Tunsil is using the guidance to the NFLPA and lawyers to negotiate the deal by himself with the Texans. 

Tunsil was interviewed on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss his contract negotiations with the Texans and what he is looking for when the deal is complete. With the Philadelphia Eagles Lane Johnson currently the highest-paid offensive lineman at $18 million a year, Tunsil made it clear he wants to be tops in the NFL. 

"I'm not gonna talk numbers," Tunsil said on ESPN. "I'm going to leave that between me and the club, the Texans, but I'm looking to be the highest-paid offensive lineman, of course. I feel like I worked my butt off every day just to be in that position and hopefully, we can make it happen."

Reports had the initial contract offers between the Texans and Tunsil around the $18.5 million a year mark which would make him the top paid lineman in the league. If that is the case, then guaranteed money would be the next step to solidify the deal with Tunsil. 

Head coach Bill O'Brien and the Texans wanted to solidify the left tackle position and when the Miami Dolphins made him available this past off-season, they were willing to pay high draft compensation to land Tunsil. The Texans sent their 2020 first-round selection and their 2021 first and second-round selections to land Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills.

Tunsil in his first season with the Texans was named to his first-ever Pro-Bowl appearance in his four-year career. Appearing in 14 games for the Texans, Tunsil helped nail down the left tackle position and solidify the offensive line moving into 2020.

