Laremy Tunsil said the Texans trade of DeAndre Hopkins "Hurts"

Patrick D. Starr

 Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is solidifying himself as a player that will be in the organization for the near future. Not afraid to speak his mind, Tunsil had thoughts on the recent trade the Texans completed before the new league year opened.

Tunsil went on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss various topics and was asked by former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum his thoughts on the Texans trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Tunsil did not mince words, but he understands the situation because he was part of a similar situation just a short time ago before the 2019 season.

"That one hurts," Tunsil said of the Hopkins trade. "But you know it's part of the business."

Tunsil, just before the start of the 2019 season, was part of a Miami Dolphins makeover when they traded him to the Texans. The Texans came in with a firm offer, one that Tunsil himself said the Dolphins should not refuse.

The Texans sent their 2020 first-round selection and their 2021 first and second-round selections land Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills.

"I was in that same position," Tunsil continued. "Not even a year ago. I was in that same position, so I know what's it about, I know the feeling. It is all about business, and you know just got to keep moving and continue to win games and work to be the best."

Tunsil continues to work with the Texans to land a contract extension to become the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

In his first season with the Texans, he was named to his first-ever Pro-Bowl appearance in his four-year career. Appearing in 14 games for the Texans, Tunsil helped nail down the left tackle position and solidify the offensive line moving into 2020.

