Tunsil OUT: When Will Texans Star Play?

HOUSTON -- Texans Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil will not play in Saturday night's preseason finale against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium.

Tunsil is at practice and making progress in his conditioning, but remains on the reserve-COVID-19 list. Geron Christian will start at left tackle for the third game in a row.

"He's doing well, he will not play," Texans coach David Culley said of Tunsil. "Still the protocol. When he's feeling better (when he'll be activated). Right now, we're reconditioning him because he's been away for a while. We're not going to put him back out on the field until we feel he's ready to play conditioning-wise."

Tunsil joined his teammates at NRG Stadium for meetings Monday while remaining sidelined from practice and on the reserve-COVID-19 list.

Tunsil has been working on a side field with trainers the past two days and was throwing and catching passes before practice.Tunsil tested positive prior to the Texans' preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers. He didn't experience serious symptoms, according to a league source.



Meanwhile, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (calf, arthroscopic knee surgery) and offensive guard Lane Taylor (torn ACL last season) remain on the physically unable to perform list. Both work out on a side field with trainers every day.

"They are progressing," Culley said.

With Tunsil out, the offensive line should look similar to what was ran on Saturday's 20-14 victory against the Dallas Cowboys. With the first-team offense, the unit went Geron Christian Sr. at left tackle, Tytus Howard at left guard, Justin Britt at center, Max Scharping at right guard and second-year prospect Charlie Heck at right tackle.

Christian, a former third-round pick by the Washington Football Team, could be viewed as the team's swing tackle to begin the season with Heck working first-team reps in Howard's right tackle spot.

Wide receiver Anthony Miller (dislocated shoulder), defensive end Jon Greenard (sprained ankle) and return specialist Andre Roberts aren't practicing and won't play against Tampa Bay.

