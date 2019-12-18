Laremy Tunsil Wants to Make the Houston Texans His Home

The Houston Texans put faith in left tackle Laremy Tunsil when they traded for him before the start of the season. Tunsil arrived at the Texans and infused life into a position group that has struggled since the exit of Duane Brown.

Tunsil did not know what to expect, but after 14 regular-season games, he has understood what Bill O'Brien is about and, more importantly, the players inside the locker room.

Selected to his first Pro Bowl, Tunsil did not talk about himself. He thanked fellow offensive players Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins for giving him more exposure for others to see him play.

"I think the team helped me," Tunsil said of his success this season. "I want to say Deshaun, Hop. You know, just having some of that star power of the team. I think it helped me get more exposure, and I want to thank those guys for sure."

There has been plenty of spotlight on Tunsil since his arrival from the Miami Dolphins before the season, and the success he has seen this season is appreciated, but he is staying grounded.

Being selected to his first Pro Bowl means a lot to him, but he has to stay humble and keep showing that the Texans made the right decision coming to get him from Miami.

"Pretty good man," Tunsil said of being selected to his first Pro Bowl. "Still gotta be humble, still gotta work, still gotta grind. Go get it."

Playing meaningful football has been something that Tunsil has not seen happen since his rookie season in 2016. Tunsil is taking this final stretch of the regular season not for granted and is pushing to help the Texans into the playoffs.

"I haven't done it since my rookie year, so it means a lot to me," Tunsil said of playing for a spot in the playoffs.

O'Brien and the organization understood what was going to happen when the traded for Tunsil, especially with the talented left tackle entering the fourth season of his career. Tunsil will need a new deal at some point, and Tunsil has made it clear that Houston is a place that he wants to make his home for the future.

When asked if Houston is a place he wants to be for a long time playing football Tunsil kept it simple.

"Yes. Yes, it is."

