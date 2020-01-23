Laremy Tunsil Wants to Stay With the Texans and Deshaun Watson

With the Pro Bowl in full swing, Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil is taking in the experience with his first-ever trip to the event. Selected to his first-ever Pro Bowl appearance as a member of the Texans, Tunsil fulfilled one of his life long dreams of playing in the game.

With the Texans giving up draft capital to land both Tunsil and veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills from the Miami Dolphins, the Texans will now have to find a way to meet the left tackles contract demands.

Tunsil has one more year on his rookie deal, meaning the Texans can extend him an offer at any time, solidifying him at left tackle for the near future.

The left tackle was brought in to protect Deshaun Watson and upgrade the offensive line. Tunsil took the time to talk to NFL.com about wanting to stick around in Houston past the 2020 season.

"I'm cool with it," Tunsil said of landing a new deal to stay in Houston. "Whatever coach decides to do, I'm happy. I'd be happy to stay there with Deshaun and help win games."

The decision to bring back Tunsil is not a tough one for the Texans, and understanding what the organization sent to acquire Tunsil a deal will be in the works.

Adding Tunsil has helped build a foundation for the offensive line and, more importantly, help protect the most crucial investment in Watson for the future.

