Larry Fitzgerald wishes the best to Texans David Johnson

Patrick D. Starr

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been a mainstay Arizona Cardinals organization since 2004 and he had positive words for his departing teammate in running back David Johnson. 

The Houston Texans and Cardinals pulled off a trade sending DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals with Johnson being sent to Houston. 

Fitzgerald took to Twitter to wish his former teammate good luck with his new team in Houston. 

Going to miss my brother @DavidJohnson31 — one of the most dedicated and genuine men I’ve had the honor of playing this game with. Good luck in Houston bro.

Johnson and Fitzgerald have been teammates with the Cardinals since he was drafted in 3rd round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Northern Iowa.

Johnson has spent five seasons in Arizona where he has appeared in 62 games rushing for 3,128 yards and rushing for 33 touchdowns. He is also a pass-catching threat that has caught 208 passes for 2,219 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Before the 2018 season, Johnson signed a three-year, $39 million contract extension with Arizona. The Texans will take the entire contract with the trade with the Cardinals. 

