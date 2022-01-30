Sources: Raiders Finalizing Hiring of GM Dave Ziegler and Coach Josh McDaniels

To heck with “Patriots South”; why not hold out for the Las Vegas Raiders to morph into “Patriots West”?

Josh McDaniels has long been associated with the Houston Texans as a "maybe'' head coach. But the attractiveness of the Las Vegas Raiders - from their roster strength to his connection with fellow new planned hire general manager Dave Ziegler - is luring McDaniels away from the New England Patriots and off to the desert.

We believe that is why, despite Texans GM Nick Caserio’s long-time friendship with McDaniels, and their shared New England background, McDaniels never did materialize as a candidate for the Texans job.

New England offensive coordinator McDaniels - the highest paid assistant coach in the NFL (at an estimated $4 million annually) - finally has a reason to again leave boss Bill Belichick’s bosom, as the Raiders list of new GM candidates ended on Ziegler, who has been working … Guess where?

That’s right. Bill Belichick’s aforementioned bosom.

McDaniels, 45, has three Super Bowl victories to his credit, plus a failed tenure as the Denver head coach. Another blemish exists as a result of his accept-then-quit relationship from 2018 with the Indianapolis Colts, an incident that hurt his reputation among potential suitors in recent offseasons.

Some believe that McDaniels also held out for a time in New England thinking that Belichick might retire soon, but that is not on the verge of happening.

So Josh McDaniels, often mentioned as a Texans coach candidate without ever being one, gets to do things the Patriots Way.

But not with long-time colleague Caserio in Houston.

Instead, with long-time colleague Ziegler in Vegas.