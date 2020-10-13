Le'Veon Bell To Houston; What Do The Texans Have To Lose?

The NFL world was rocked by the release of two-time first-team All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell on Tuesday night. His tumultuous time with the New York Jets has finally come to an end and it begs the question, where to next? While it's extremely unlikely Houston will go after him, stranger things have happened.

After holding out of the 2018 NFL season due to contract negotiations falling off a cliff with his then employers, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell ended up with the Jets for the 2019 season.

However, this move was doomed from the start after a rift appeared between the Jets and head coach Adam Gase who did not want Bell, per Manish Mehta. In fact, Bell revealed last October, that the Texans were enquiring about trading for him.

"But there were teams like Houston, the Packers, the Kansas City Chiefs, and surprisingly the Steelers, were all in the mix of trying to trade for me."

So could the Texans go after him once again? It is highly unlikely, but not impossible. They already have David and Duke Johnson in their backfield and have had nothing but positive words for both since their respective arrivals.

David has been their primary back this season after they essentially traded All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins for him and inherited his $10.2 million base salary for 2020 as a result. As such, there is no reason to suspect they won't want to get every ounce of football he has left in him out while he's in Houston.

However, this was all done under the Bill O'Brien administration. Now that he is out and Jack Easterby is interim general manager and Romeo Crennel is interim head coach, they may see this as an opportunity to make their own mark on the team while they can.

Bell played behind an abhorrent offensive line last season for a coach that seemingly did not want him there, which could explain his underwhelming production. However, it is clear that he still feels he has plenty of tread left on the tires.

Houston has an offensive line that has been heavily invested in and is improving slowly as the year goes on. While David Johnson has not been the player he was back in 2016, much of this can be blamed on the line's blocking and their scheme, though he hasn't shown a great deal of pace or elusiveness when given the chance.

If they are serious about getting something out of this season despite their 1-4 start, Bell should be considered. At his best, he's one of the best backs in the league, hands down. He's had three seasons rushing for over 1,200 yards and has 3,160 receiving yards to his name.

Realistically, will he end up in Houston? Likely not. Their cap situation is not ideal, and their running back room is costing them a subs amount of money that they haven't seen a return on yet.

But if they want the rest of the league to see them as contenders moving forward, and if they can get him on an inexpensive short-term deal, what do they have to lose?