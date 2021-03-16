Life Without Watson? Tyrod To Texans: Analysis

The Houston Texans have brought in yet another free agent, and it's one the coaching staff should be familiar with as they prepare for a potential season without Deshaun Watson...

The Houston Texans now have their 'Plan B' in place, and his name is Tyrod Taylor. The veteran quarterback was signed on Tuesday by general manager Nick Caserio in a deal that gives Houston a backup plan should Deshaun Watson not suit up for the team in 2021.

The former LA Charger, 31, has signed a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million, per Adam Schefter.

In theory, Taylor should be a strong fit in Houston, given that last season he worked under Texans QB coach Pep Hamilton in LA, while he also had one of his most productive years to date while working alongside Houston's head coach David Culley in Buffalo back in 2017.

The 2015 Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLVII champion (as Joe Flacco's backup) has dual-threat ability that also makes him a suitable fit for offensive coordinator Tim Kelly's scheme, given his similarities with Watson.

This move raises as many questions as it answers - Is this a sign of preparation for life without Watson this season? Is this Caserio bringing in a veteran for a rookie QB to lean on this season should Watson be traded? Or is this simply Culley bringing in one of his guys?

At this point, there is no way of knowing for sure. However, this move certainly has the feel of a team preparing for Watson's inevitable departure.

Regardless, it would be a safe bet that given Watson has remained silent as of late and has shown no signs of backtracking on his desire to leave, Taylor will likely be the starter for Houston in 2021.

