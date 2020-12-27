Like Clockwork, Watson (And Watches) Not Enough: Bengals 37, Texans 31

Like Clockwork, QB Deshaun Watson (And His Gifts Of Watches) Are Not Enough: Cincinnati Bengals 37, Houston Texans 31

Sunday in the NFL Week 16 visit from the Cincinnati Bengals, the Houston Texans registered a 34-31 loss, once again failing to clock into a game for the full 60 minutes.

You'd think they would've kept better time because this week, as a Christmas gift, DeShaunta Claus gave some of his teammates $13,600 Hublot watches?

"It’s dope," said QB Deshaun Watson, "just (to) be able to take the guys to a whole different side of, I guess ... 'swag.'''

But for Watson, who was selected to his third straight Pro Bowl this week, there was a lot of "swag'' in the stats but nothing "dope'' about the ending. He did throw a trio of TD passes (giving him a franchise-record 30 for the year) and there were late-minute heroics, when he danced to find tight end Darren Fells, who carried a den of Bengals over the goal line to give the Texans a 31-27 lead with 6:15 left.

But that was "late-minute.'' Not "last minute.''

"Last-minute'' came when Houston (having lost Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil) was trailing by three points and driving, only to have Watson get hit, fumble and get sacked - all while somehow awkwardly catching his throwing hand under the padding of a Bengals pass-rusher. ... and awkwardly twisting his elbow as well.

Again, the numbers are sensational: 23 of 32 for 294 passing yards, and 38 more on the ground. And he had offensive help with a Texans season-high of 166 yards rushing, 128 by David Johnson, plus Brandin Cooks' seven catches for 153 yards and a score.

But the Texans, now 4-11, couldn't stop the hapless (4-10-1) Bengals, and they couldn't avoid yet another fluky/freaky ending to a winnable game. They also couldn't help themselves but to put Watson back in harm's way, as after another quick Bengals score and his trip to the medical tent, he re-entered a meaningless game with 14 seconds left.

Said Watson, not necessarily trying to blame anybody: "It's tough. You've just got to play a complete football game as a whole team. One side of the ball can't really win it."

Said J.J. Watt, necessarily willing to blame everybody: "Who I feel most for (is) the fans, the city. That sucks as a player knowing that we’re not giving them what they deserve. ... Even when you're trash, if you can't try your hardest, that's bullshit.'

This Cincinnati win was accomplished without quarterback Joe Burrow, the first overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft who sustained his season-ending knee injury back on Nov. 22. And yet ... Houston's awful defense allowed 540 yards to the Bengals.

The Texans' twice-in-three-weeks heartbreaking losses to the Colts aren't really going to go away, and maybe they shouldn't. ... and now this one gets tagged along with those. The next management team, GM and coach, that rolls into town should absolutely study those failures, and all of Houston's other failures, to determine how many of them are about psyche and how many of them are about physicality.

Interim coach Romeo Crennel's review of last week was, maybe, too rosy.

“You can look at it two ways,'' he said. "We fought and we played hard and we came up short. What I tell them is you’ve got to keep fighting. If you keep fighting hard enough and long enough then you’ll be able to win some of those games that we’ve come up short in. That’s what we’re going to try to do for two weeks.”

Maybe this is lipstick-on-a-pig stuff, but to Crennel's credit, his Texans, then and here, did keep fighting and but did come up short. That is something that happens around here like clockwork - and one doesn't need $13,600 Hublots to see it.