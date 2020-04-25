State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Lions backing out of draft day trade sends Bill O'Brien through the roof

Patrick D. Starr

The 2020 NFL Draft is high stress enough and Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien was caught on national television losing his cool. 

The reason?

According to the Houston Chronicle's John McClain, the Detriot Lions backed out of a trade with the Texans when they were on the clock with the 90th overall selection. The Texans in an attempt to grab more selections were left hanging in a deal which left the Texans head coach upset. 

The Texans ended up using their pick on outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard from Florida to help their pass rush but there will be plenty of talk about the outburst seen on the draft broadcast. 

Either way, a team backing out of a trade should create some issues and in this case, it did for O'Brien and the Texans. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

The Houston Texans have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft which takes place April 23-25 in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

by

SI Draft Tracker

Texans Jonathan Greenard says his knowledge of the game is the strength of his game

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard feels his overall knowledge of the game is his best trait as a football player.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: Jonathan Greenard add much-needed help off the edge

The Houston Texans drafted Florida edge player Jonathan Greenard in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft giving them a much needed presence in their group.

Patrick D. Starr

Seven things to know about Texans outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard

The Houston Texans selected Florida outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard with the 90th overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft. Here are seven things to know about Greenard.

Pavithr Goli

Texans land Florida edge rusher Jonathan Greenard in the third round

The Houston Texans select outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Rams use Texans' pick from Brandin Cooks trade on a wide receiver

The Houston Texans sent their 57th overall selection to the Los Angeles Rams for Brandin Cooks and it was used on wide receiver Van Jefferson.

Patrick D. Starr

NFL Combine Rewind: Texans' Ross Blacklock motivation is pursuing greatness

The Houston Texans selected TCU defensive Ross Blacklock and here is a flashback to his combine interview during the draft process.

Pavithr Goli

Texans' Ross Blacklock confident playing at TCU will help with the transition to the NFL

Defensive tackle Ross Blacklock is confident that what he learned at TCU is going to help him transition to the NFL with the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

The Process: A closer look at the Texans' Ross Blacklock

A closer look at Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and what was said by draft analysts during the evaluation process.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Ross Blacklock looking forward to being mentored by J.J. Watt

Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock is ready to get to work and being part of a defensive line room with his idol J.J. Watt.

Patrick D. Starr