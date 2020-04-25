Lions backing out of draft day trade sends Bill O'Brien through the roof

The 2020 NFL Draft is high stress enough and Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien was caught on national television losing his cool.

The reason?

According to the Houston Chronicle's John McClain, the Detriot Lions backed out of a trade with the Texans when they were on the clock with the 90th overall selection. The Texans in an attempt to grab more selections were left hanging in a deal which left the Texans head coach upset.

The Texans ended up using their pick on outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard from Florida to help their pass rush but there will be plenty of talk about the outburst seen on the draft broadcast.

Either way, a team backing out of a trade should create some issues and in this case, it did for O'Brien and the Texans.

