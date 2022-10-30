Live In-Game Updates: Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

HOUSTON — The 1-4-1- Houston Texans will try and stay undefeated in the AFC South during a Week 8 contest against the 4-2 Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

The Texans will be with second-year wide receiver Nico Collins, who is out due to a groin injury. With the loss of Collins, the Texans will rely upon the contributions of Phillip Dorsett and Tyron Johnson to help fill the void within the wide receiver corps.

Brandon Cooks, who was questionable with a wrist injury amid trade rumors, will suit up against the Titans.

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis will make his first NFL start against the Texans. Willis will be replacing Ryan Tannehill under center, who is out due to an illness.

RECORDS: Tennessee Titans (4-2) at Houston Texans (1-4-1)

ODDS: The Texans are 2.5-point underdogs to the Titans.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 3:05 p.m. CT



LOCATION: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

TV/RADIO: CBS | KHOU11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

THE FINAL WORD: Tyron Johnson Brings Additional Asset To Texans Amid Nico Collins' Absence:

"He plays with speed," offensive coordinator pep Hamilton said. "He is a guy who can run the route tree well. He possesses the one thing that you cannot coach, and that's speed."

1st Quarter:

The Titans received the ball first. On the second play of the game, All-Pro running back Derrick Henry rushed for 41 yards. A sack by Jerry Hughes pushed the Titans back by eight yards, but Titans' kicker Randy Bullock missed a 45-yard field goal.

Turnover on down

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce rushed for 17 yards to give the Texans two first downs on the drive. Mills threw an interception to cornerback Kristian Fulton when tight end Brevin Jordan was his target.

Change of Possession

The Texans were able to get two solid stops on Henry, and Willis' short pass to tight end Chig Okonkwo did not convert to a first down. Punt

Change of Possession

Change of Possession

