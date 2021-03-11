Houston's Longest Tenured Texan Is Set To Leave

The longest-tenured Houston Texan to date, Jon Weeks, will reportedly not be re-signed this offseason. What went into this decision, and was it the right call?

After 11 seasons with the Houston Texans, long snapper Jon Weeks will not be re-signed this offseason as the new regime continues to shake up the roster. And while changes were to be expected, this one comes as a shock.

READ MORE: Texans Announce Coaching Staff; Who Gets Bigger Roles?

During his time in Houston, Weeks has been as consistent as they come, and the epitome of a consummate professional.

The former Pro Bowler, now 35, has been posting workout videos in recent weeks via his Instagram account indicating he has no intentions to retire.

A free agent, this may not be the end to his time in Houston, with Aaron Wilson reporting "the door isn't completely closed with the Texans." That being said, he also stated that Weeks "is expected to draw interest from multiple NFL teams." Not surprising given he has been one of the most dependable players in the league this past decade.

From Houston's point of view, this is likely seen as either a cost-cutting measure or a nod to the future.

Weeks has earned between $900,000 and $1.05 million during his last four seasons and likely would command a similar salary in 2021.

His heir apparent Anthony Kukwa, 28, is the only long snapper currently on Houston's roster and signed a two-year reserve/future contract earlier this year, worth $660,000 in 2021 and $825,000 the following season.

READ MORE: Will Fuller Hits Free Agency; Did Texans Make the Right Call?

Given his age and lesser contract, this might explain why general manager Nick Caserio has opted to move on from Weeks. However, it is also worth noting that Kukwa has yet to play an NFL snap, having bounced between teams since entering the league in 2017.

At the end of the day, in NFL terms the difference between these two contracts is chump change, and as such, the decision to move on from a cornerstone of the franchise like Weeks makes little sense on the outside looking in.

What's next for Weeks? Well, while we can only speculate at this time, but there are many suggesting that he should look to follow former Houstonians J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins out to Arizona.

CONTINUE READING: Is Easterby Key To Texans Acquiring Star DB?