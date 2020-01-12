Lonnie Johnson and Barkevious Mingo Team Up to Help Texans to 14-0 Lead vs. Chiefs

The Houston Texans made it a 14-0 lead in less than two minutes after Houston Texans outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo blocked a Dustin Colquitt punt. Mingo was able to rush up the guy of the punt unit and reach to block the punt with his right hand.

The ball spun around on the ground and cornerback Lonnie Johnson, Jr. scooped up the punt and returned it for 10 yards for the touchdown untouched.

The last time the Texans blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown was Week 1 in 2014 vs. Washington.

