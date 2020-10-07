Did Texans 'Players Revolt' - Or His Temper - Get O'Brien Fired?

It is par for the course in the NFL, as unsavory as it is: Once a coach gets fired, a multitude of stories ooze out of team headquarters to illustrate what a bad coach or what a bad guy the departed boss really was.

But also standard info here: Such oozing is a "Loser's Lament.''

There are two twisted tales oozing simultaneously right now, stories that find one another and knot with one another to create an awful sculpture of Houston Texans dysfunction.

Story No. 1 has coach/GM Bill O’Brien engaging in a heated conflict with star J.J. Watt in advance of the team's Week 3 loss to the Steelers. We're not arguing that the story is false; rather, we're arguing that O'Brien has a rich history of engaging in heated conflicts with everyone - from Texans employees to QB Tom Brady to Penn State fans - and that therefore his well-chronicled temper cannot be easily scapegoated as "the reason'' he started this season 0-4 and ended his season with a pink slip.

Story No. 2 also involves iconic team leader Watt, only this features Watt angrily ripping O'Brien's coaching ability in a face-to-face clash, followed by Watt allegedly orchestrating a "players revolt'' against the boss.

Oddly, though, Texans players in Week 4 didn't look like they were "revolting'' against their coach in a 31-23 loss to Minnesota; there was no noticeably lack of effort.

But suddenly, O'Brien is being painted newly as some sort of raging lunatic ... when the truth is, he's always been "raging.'' He's also being painted as "incompetent,'' and here's the rub:

Every coach who goes 0-4 earns that label. And maybe should earn that label.

The problem with 0-4 is that it magnifies warts and exacerbates problems and intensifies conflicts. Bill O’Brien didn't just now become a "coach with a temper''; indeed, when the Texans are winning, this is viewed as part of his "edge.''

O'Brien won a new contract in 2018 and along the way won division titles not despite his feisty reputation but in part because of it.

We believe most of the leaky stories that detail O'Brien arguing with this staffer and verbally assaulting that player. But we also believe that had Houston not opened the 2020 season against the Chiefs, Ravens and Steelers, Houston wouldn't have started winless, and O'Brien - tantrums and all - would still be employed.

See, winning teams never blame the coach's personality. Losing teams do. And that is why the anti-O'Brien spin now is nothing more than a "Loser's Lament.''

And now along comes the ultimate non-O'Brien coach, interim boss Romeo Crennel, soft-spoken and "caring.'' And if Romeo loses his next four games in a row? Prepare yourself for the oozing assault on Crennel being "too soft'' and "too caring.''

Because that's how the "Loser's Lament'' works.