Louisiana-Lafayette's Raymond Calais Meets with the Texans at the NFL Combine

According to Mark Lane, the Texans Wire, the Houston Texans met with Louisiana-Lafayette running back Raymond Calais at the NFL Combine. The Texans and Calais met in an informal setting but it should not go unnoticed the due diligence spent on the young running back.

In 2019 for the Rajin Cajuns, Calais rushed for 886 yards and six rushing touchdowns while catching 10 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 19 kicks averaging 28.5 yards a return.

For his career, Calais appeared in 49 games and rushed for 1,845 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns while averaging 7.8 yards a carry. He also was the team's primary kick returner for four seasons with 99 kick returns averaging 25.2 yards a return and returning two kicks for touchdowns.

