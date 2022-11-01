Skip to main content

Lovie Smith Hopes Texans Can Use Eagles As Rebuilding Blueprint

With a Thursday night contest against the undefeated Eagles, coach Lovie Smith is hoping the Houston Texans can replicate the rebuilding success of Philadelphia.

HOUSTON — With a 1-5-1 record, the Houston Texans have fallen short of the modest expectations of 2022. 

Although the season has been dissatisfying on all fronts, it's important to remember that the Texans are still in the premature stages of a rebuild. And their Week 9 match against the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles is an indication of what a successful rebuild can look like with time.

"We would like to be heading in that direction," coach Lovie Smith said. "I think it is good to look at history a little bit on things that have happened in our league and how things we would all like for it to happen right away. Sometimes it takes a little bit longer, but you stay the course and try and improve."

The Eagles are finally reaping the benefits of a rebuild that began following their Super Bowl title in 2017.

Philadelphia put together a 4-11 record during the 2020 campaign. And since Jalen Hurts took the helm as the team's starting quarterback the following season, the Eagles have reclaimed their status as a contender in the NFC.

"Every time you play a game, you find something different that you didn’t know," Smith said. "That’s what we’re going through right now. I thought the [Tennessee] Titans were in control, even though the score was down, I thought they were the better team [on Sunday]. That was a learning experience in a lot of different ways."

In addition to Hurts' development, Philadelphia's team personnel have done a significant job rebuilding around their young quarterback prospect with the addition of A. J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to boost their once-weakened wide receiver corps.

Other young prospects who have played a role in the Eagles' success are Jack Driscoll, Miles Sanders and Josh Sweat. 

